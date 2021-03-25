Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.15% of HomeStreet worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 71.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $951.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

HMST has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

In related news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,530.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

