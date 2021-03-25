Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 1,133.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.57% of The Cato worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of The Cato by 17.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cato during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cato by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cato during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cato by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATO stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The Cato Co. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. The company has a market cap of $263.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.90.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The Cato had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $155.42 million for the quarter.

About The Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

