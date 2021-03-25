Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $406.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $271.52 and a one year high of $455.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.22.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

