Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.32 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,292 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,947 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,281 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,186,000 after purchasing an additional 681,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,854,000 after purchasing an additional 298,734 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.94.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $210.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.27, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.00. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $126.54 and a twelve month high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

