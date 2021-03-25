Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.04 Million in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,197,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,479,000 after acquiring an additional 441,264 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,191,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after acquiring an additional 216,964 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,073,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after acquiring an additional 551,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,035 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $23.24 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

