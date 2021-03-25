Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.07 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,613,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,817,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,408,000 after purchasing an additional 727,886 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average of $85.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

