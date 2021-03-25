Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.14 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Generac by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Generac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $296.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.22 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.33.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

