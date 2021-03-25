Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.23 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $229.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.25. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

