Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.25 Million in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of NIC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NIC by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NIC by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NIC by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NIC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NIC by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIC alerts:

EGOV opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $35.35.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.