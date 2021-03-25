Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,047,485 shares of company stock valued at $111,344,039. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STAA opened at $94.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 499.29 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $128.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.67.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

