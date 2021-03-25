Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.17% of RPT Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter worth $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 29.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter worth $208,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RPT opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

RPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

