Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of LTC Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

