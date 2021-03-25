Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 80.7% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,829,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,135,000 after purchasing an additional 816,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 37.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 69,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

SSRM opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $370.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.40 million. On average, analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

