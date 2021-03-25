Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

ICUI stock opened at $207.52 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.57 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $5,354,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Insiders have sold 75,930 shares of company stock worth $16,597,125 in the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

