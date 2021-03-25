Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.18% of The Aaron’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period.

AAN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens lowered The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE AAN opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $834.26 million and a PE ratio of 12.32.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

