Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of United Natural Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

