Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 33,863 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1,079.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,863 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 63,091 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of -95.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

