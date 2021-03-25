Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of Raven Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 297,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 799,382 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 626,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 102,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $45.11.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Raven Industries in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Raven Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

