Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.