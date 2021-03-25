Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 17,600 Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Shares of RCL opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.