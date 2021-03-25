Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 30,900 Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Orthofix Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OFIX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,970,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,361,000 after purchasing an additional 637,695 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 384,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 106,952 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $4,298,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after purchasing an additional 96,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 57,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $42.90 on Thursday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $837.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $117.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

