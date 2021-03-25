Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 33,200 Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Parsons by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after purchasing an additional 209,169 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 67,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PSN opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. Research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

