Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 37,300 ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.30% of ANI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANIP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 355.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

ANIP opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.34.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

