Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.38% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,220,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 36,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,773,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after buying an additional 114,940 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $525.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

