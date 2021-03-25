Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 291.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $83.21 on Thursday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $235.03 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $95,030.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,314 shares of company stock valued at $347,150 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

