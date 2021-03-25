Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.16% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $960,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETAC opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

