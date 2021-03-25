Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 20,200 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Materion worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Materion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Materion by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Materion by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Materion by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.47. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $339.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.15 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

