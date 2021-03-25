Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 93,425 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,425 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,320,000 after acquiring an additional 465,061 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after acquiring an additional 365,631 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 666,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,090,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 43,103 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

