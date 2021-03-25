Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.02 Million Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Ultra Clean at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,634,000 after acquiring an additional 120,561 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $59.42.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $226,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $780,534 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

