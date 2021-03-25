Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.06 Million Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Kforce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Kforce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Kforce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kforce by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kforce by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 94,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Kforce by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $209,632.50. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $254,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,027. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

