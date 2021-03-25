Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.16 Million Position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.84.

NYSE PRSP opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Perspecta Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

