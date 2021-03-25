Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.33 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $130.56 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.16 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.16.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $218,885.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,718 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNA. Craig Hallum raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

