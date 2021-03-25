Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.36 Million Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Silgan by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

SLGN opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

