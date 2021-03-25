Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $136.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $148.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.81.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

