Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.17% of El Pollo Loco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 144.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after acquiring an additional 363,121 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of LOCO opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.43 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.57. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

