Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of PGT Innovations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $365,033.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

