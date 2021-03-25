Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

NYSE:WK opened at $89.84 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $737,319.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,092.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.