Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of InterDigital worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Boston Partners lifted its position in InterDigital by 2,239.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 720,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,085,000 after buying an additional 689,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in InterDigital by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 126,763 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at $7,547,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in InterDigital by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 44,738 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at $2,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $61.49 on Thursday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

