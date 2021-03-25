Hedera Hashgraph Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $176.09 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00051949 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.72 or 0.00242262 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000784 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00017392 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00013958 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,717,194,117 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.