HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches Market Cap of $461.05 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002551 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $461.05 million and $91,573.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002722 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00035242 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008504 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015567 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

