Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Helen of Troy worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,891,000 after buying an additional 475,625 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 983,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,420,000 after buying an additional 72,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after acquiring an additional 155,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HELE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $247.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $206.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.95. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $121.72 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

