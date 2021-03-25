HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Shares Down 1.4%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.38. 571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

