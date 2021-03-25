Helpico (HELP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 87.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. Helpico has a market cap of $48.90 and $1.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Helpico has traded 89.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.82 or 0.00451382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00057595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00179358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.69 or 0.00760021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00075062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

