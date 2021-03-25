Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Up 24.3% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $31.02 million and $3.10 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $6.60 or 0.00012579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.71 or 0.00451091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00058354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00174651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.23 or 0.00779867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00050005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00075254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

