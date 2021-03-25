HEROcoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.84 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 134.1% against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $813,220.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00023377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00049789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.93 or 0.00637575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00063323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00024055 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

