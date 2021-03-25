Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 139,707 shares during the quarter. 21Vianet Group makes up about 5.7% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP owned about 0.31% of 21Vianet Group worth $14,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNET. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 289.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 49.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 526,132 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the third quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 35,244 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

VNET has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.97. 192,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,107. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. The business had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.