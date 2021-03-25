HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Down 6%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares fell 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.32. 365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 139,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

