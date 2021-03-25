Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.45% of Honeywell International worth $2,167,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,753,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,913,000 after buying an additional 245,812 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.12.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $212.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $219.00. The firm has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

