Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.3% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,766,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,827,000 after buying an additional 59,689 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.12.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.29. 85,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,055. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $219.00. The firm has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.52 and a 200 day moving average of $194.98.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

