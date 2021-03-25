Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Guggenheim

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HZNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $83.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,208. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.56. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 11,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $865,869.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,938,001.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,193,121 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $2,971,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,855 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 54,407 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

